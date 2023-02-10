Benzie Central Tops Frankfort For Third Straight Win

TRAVERSE CITY - The Benzie Central Huskies boys basketball team solidified their standing in second place in the Northwest Conference with a 57-33 victory over Frankfort on Friday night.

The Huskies hosted the game at Traverse City West High School due to repairs being needed on their home court.

Benzie Central led by just three points at halftime, and five points after three quarters, but used a 22-3 fourth quarter performance to break things open for their third consecutive win.

Benzie Central (9-5, 8-3 NWC) travels to take on Traverse City Christian on Saturday. Frankfort (9-7, 6-5 NWC) is on the road at Brethren on Monday evening.