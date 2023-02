TRAVERSE CITY - Sault Ste. Marie hockey sticks to their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over the Bay Reps on Friday night.

The Bay Reps’ Riley Pierce tapped the puck in for goal number one on the night. Garrett Gorsuch did the same on the other end to tie the game up at one after the first period.

From there it was all Blue Devils to extend their record to 18-5 and four wins in a row.