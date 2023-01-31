Evart Topples Lake City in Boys Hoops

LAKE CITY - The Evart Wildcats outscored Lake City by 27 points in the second half en route to a 67-35 win on Monday night.

The Trojans led for much of the first half but Evart closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 22-17 halftime lead and never looked back.

With the win, Evart improves to 8-5 (7-3 Highland) on the season and has won four of its last five games. The Wildcats are in a three-way tie with McBain NMC and Beal City for second place in the conference. McBain is in first place with a two game lead over the rest of the pack.

Advertisement

Evart will try to pull within a game of McBain for first place when the Wildcats host the Ramblers on Wednesday night.

Lake City falls to 3-12 (2-8 Highland) with the loss. The Trojans will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday at home against Pine River.