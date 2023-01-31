Cadillac Snaps Ludington’s Unbeaten Streak

LUDINGTON – The Cadillac Vikings raced out to an early lead and did not look back in recording a dominating 66-35 win to knock Ludington from the ranks of unbeaten teams on Monday night.

The Vikings started the game on a 15-1 run, taking a 15-3 lead after the first quarter. They expanded that lead to 33-11 at halftime.

Charlie Howell led the Vikings’ attack with 25 points. Jaden Montague chipped in with 15. David Shillinger led the Orioles with 11 points.

Advertisement

The win is Cadillac’s six win in a row. Ludington’s 13-game win streak to start the season was snapped.

Cadillac (12-1) travels to Alpena on Friday night, while the Orioles are back in action on Friday night as well, hosting Fremont.