Dates & Events Announced for 2024 NFL Draft In Detroit

UPDATE 3/28/23

The NFL announced Monday that downtown Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft. The area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will serve as the site for the three-day event. “The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.” “The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City.” 🗣 📰 | — Detroit Lions (@Lions) “Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I took office. I am grateful to all the local leaders, community organizations, and business owners who continue to get things done in Detroit. Together, we will continue landing marquee projects and events as we stay focused on growing our economy to help every working family, small business, and community thrive.” “This announcement is a win for Detroit and for Michigan,” added Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to build a Detroit with opportunity and prosperity for everyone, and we are excited that the NFL has recognized Detroit’s strength as a center for tourism, culture, innovation, and athletics. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL draft and we will continue standing tall alongside Detroiters.” The 2022 NFL Draft is set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City on April 27-29. Fans interested in more information on the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit can register at www.VisitDetroit.com/2024NFLDraft.

