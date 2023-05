Lisa Siddall DDS- Our team has over 100 years combined experience in providing beautiful pain-free dentistry at our new Lake Leelanau office. We offer holistic care to those seeking healthier alternatives to traditional dentistry and have invested in all the latest technology and equipment to ensure comfort and convenience. We pride ourselves in being able to offer affordable solutions for any budget.

Visit or call 256-9142 to schedule a free consultation.

Expert Tips Forthcoming