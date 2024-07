TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies said a driver ran a stop sign and hit a powerline pole on Saturday.

When they arrived at Woodmere Avenue and Premier Street, they found the car flipped over and the powerline pole on the ground.

Deputies said the driver was likely under the influence of narcotics, which were found on her and in the car.

She was taken to the hospital and later arrested for the narcotics and crash. She also had an outstanding warrant out of Benzie County.