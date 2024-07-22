Whitmer endorses Harris, shuts down VP speculation

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination Monday, ending a cycle of speculation that she may seek higher office.

Whitmer also shut down speculation that she may accept the vice presidential nomination, telling reporters she is “not leaving Michigan.”

Whitmer, whose comments were reported by the Detroit News, said that she didn’t plan on entering the national stage in the near future.

“I am not leaving Michigan. I am proud to be the governor of Michigan. I have been consistent,” she said. “I am not going anywhere.”

Harris was endorsed Sunday by President Joe Biden following the decision to end his 2024 re-election campaign. While it remains unclear how the nominee will be officially chosen, Harris has emerged as the frontrunner and received support from dozens of elected Democrats.

Other potential vice presidential candidates, including Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, have also endorsed Harris for the nomination.

Some party leaders, including former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have endorsed an open contest for the nomination. The Democratic National Committee will begin in Chicago on Aug. 19, but the party could finalize its nomination earlier to assuage concerns about ballot eligibility.