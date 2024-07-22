Turtle Creek Casino Hotel plans to add an RV park next spring

TRAVERSE CITY — For those that love the casino, you will now be able to bring your RV with you too. Turtle Creek Casino Hotel announced they will be opening an RV park next spring.

“A lot of RV people come up in this region, so we want to offer that,” said general manager Mayan Baltran. “It’s going to be an adult-themed because that’s our casino at 18-plus. However, there will be children. I mean, it’s a family-oriented area, so RV parks and traveling, we expect families.”

The park will feature full hook-up features including water, sewage and electricity. There will also be a clubhouse, swimming pool and hot tub. 50 spots will accommodate different RV sizes and configurations.