Salvation Army gets ready to ring bells for Christmas in July Red Kettle fundraiser

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Salvation Army is gearing up for its Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign.

You’ll be hearing those bells ringing Friday and Saturday later this week across the area. Because need knows no season, the Salvation Army is hoping to raise $10,000 to meet the needs of those struggling.

The Salvation Army says donations slow down during the summer, but with children out of school and people coming to the area for seasonal work, the need for donations is still great.

“This is the time of year where we really struggle. It’s the lowest ebb of donations through the year, and there is still a need for food. There’s still a need for meals and clothes and clothing vouchers and the financial assistance and childcare, which is a huge piece of what we do,” said Greg Irwin, Salvation Army envoy.

Bell ringers will be at seven locations in the Traverse City area, and you can donate online here.