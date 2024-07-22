OK2SAY school safety tips jump 31% in 2023

LANSING — Michigan’s nationally recognized student safety program, OK2SAY, has surpassed its highest ever incident reporting period since launching nearly 10 years ago, according its 2023 Annual Report.

OK2SAY empowers anyone to confidentially report criminal activities or threatening behaviors directed at Michigan students, schools and school employees. The 2023 annual report shows a 31% increase in reports made compared to 2022.

“As we see increasing reports of suicide, bullying, drugs, assault, and self-harm, we must keep investing in mental support for our kids,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s OK2SAY programs focuses on violence intervention and prevention to keep kids safe at home, at school, and in the community. We know that lives have been saved, school violence has been prevented, and many Michigan students have received the support they need because of the OK2SAY program and the record, bipartisan investments we have made in campus safety and mental health. Together, let’s keep prioritizing our kids and ensure they have the support they need to thrive.”

Advertisement

The 2023 OK2SAY Annual Report shows the program received 9,686 tips spanning 30 categories, with the top five being:

• Bullying – 1,769 tips

• Suicide – 1,482 tips

• Drugs – 1,286 tips

Advertisement

• Sexual assault/misconduct /exploitation – 815 tips

• Threats (e.g., an expression intended to cause pain or injury to a specific individual rather than a school building) – 741 tips

Other findings include 24 tips involving the confiscation of weapons and 77 tips resulting in the seizure of drugs or alcohol. Additionally, 236 schools conducted a comprehensive behavioral threat assessment and/or a suicide assessment because of an OK2SAY tip.

“The Michigan State Police is proud of the positive impact OK2SAY is having in improving safety within our schools,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “OK2SAY is more than a hotline. It is a lifeline. The willingness of students to step up and speak out when they are concerned about their safety or the safety of another is making a profound and positive difference.”

Advertisement

OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted in the following ways:

• Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

• Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

• Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov

Advertisement

• OK2SAY website: www.ok2say.com

• OK2SAY mobile app: Available for download in app stores for iPhone and Android.



