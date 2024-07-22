Garfield police looking for people who were stopped by a suspect

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Garfield Police Department is seeking to identify the drivers of two separate vehicles that were stopped by a Black male midday Saturday.

Police said the male was involved in a rollover car crash and was being pursued on foot a GPD officer.

Those involved are encouraged to identify themselves by contacting GPD at 231-995-5000 or Kalkaska Central Dispatch at 231-258-3350.

The search for the suspect lasted four hours and involved officers from Kalkaska and Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Offices, MSP and DNR Law Enforcement, Northern Michigan Emergency Response Team and Garfield Fire Department.

The suspect was being tracked by a K-9 team when he was found hiding in the woods, police said. He was taken to Munson Medical Center by Kalkaska Ambulance where he was treated for injuries suffered in the rollover crash, police said.







