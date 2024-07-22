4 people rescued from burning boat on Spider Lake in Grand Traverse Co.

TRAVERSE CITY — On Saturday around 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office, fire and EMS responded to a boat on fire on Spider Lake.

Deputies said the four people onboard were able to jump into the water, where they were rescued by nearby boaters. East Bay EMS took one woman to the hospital for non-life-threatening burns but said the others were uninjured.

Deputies said Grand Traverse Metro Fire, along with residents on the lake, were able to put out the fire and keep the boat from sinking. It was then ferried to the boat launch.

The boat’s owner told deputies they had been boating all morning without issue when they heard a pop from the engine, and the back of the boat quickly went up in flames. The fire department is investigating.