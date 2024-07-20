Jets practicing in Traverse City skies before Jet Blast in Oshkosh

TRAVERSE CITY - Jet Blast Oshkosh is coming up and the jets have made a stop in Traverse City before heading over to the Cheesehead State. The Jet Association is a group of people who maintain and keep their jets flying.

These Jets are historical to our history with one of planes being from Russia and flying in the Vietnam War. The Jets will be practicing tomorrow to get ready for the weekend.

Michael Terfehr President of 45 North Aviation says, “So about 11 jets here. It’s not really a public show per se, but we get together so that we can practice formation flying and get warmed up so that we can go to Oshkosh.”

If you are looking for a viewing spot, Boon Road will give viewers a site of the Jets landing and taking off.



