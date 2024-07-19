Online registration deadline for Michigan Primary Election is July 22

Monday, July 22 is the last day for Michigan citizens to register online or by mail to vote in the state’s Aug. 6 Primary Election.

Eligible Michigan residents can register to vote online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mailing, or scanning and emailing, a completed application to their local clerk by July 22. Applications are available online or at clerk’s offices.

To be eligible to register to vote in Michigan, an individual must be a Michigan resident, a United States citizen, 17.5 years of age (18 by Election Day), and not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison. Michigan residents can check their voter registration status at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters who already have their absentee ballot are encouraged to mail it today to avoid postal delays, or hand-deliver the ballot to their clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box. All ballots must be received by clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Early voting sites will be open statewide Saturday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.