Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in hit-run in Clare

CLARE — On July 18 around 11:23 p.m., a serious accident occurred at the intersection of 5th and McEwan in the city of Clare.

A white Chevrolet SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed south on McEwan, struck an orange Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection, police said.

The motorcycle was carrying a male driver and a female passenger, both of whom suffered serious injuries, police said. One person was taken by ambulance, while the other was flown out of the Clare Municipal Airport by a FlightCare helicopter.

The driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the SUV, who fled the scene, was quickly located and identified, police said. The male was arrested for OWI causing serious injury, and hit and run causing serious injury, police said.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Michigan State Police Accident Investigation Unit.

The Clare Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Clare Fire Department, Clare County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police, and Mobile Medical Response.