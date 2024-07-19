Kaleva man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a child as part of a violent online group

MANISTEE COUNTY — On Thursday, Richard Densmore of Kaleva, known by his online alias “Rabid,” pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

Sexual exploitation of a child carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

“The guilty plea of Richard Densmore is an important step forward in our efforts to protect kids from the rising threat of sadistic online predators,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “This case is a flashing red light to the dangers of devices. Parents, guardians, and users can protect themselves and their loved ones, but they have to be aware and they have to act.”

Densmore admitted that in September 2022, he sent a minor on the Discord messaging app money for her to send a picture of her bare chest with “Rabid” written on it.

When the minor expressed reservations, Densmore said he sent money to another user who knew the minor and asked them to convince her. The minor sent Densmore and the other user a nude video of herself with “Rabid” written on her chest.

Evidence in the case established that Densmore operated online servers as part of a network, known as 764, that convinced and extorted children into engaging in violent acts, self-harm and sexually explicit activities. Evidence also showed that Densmore collected child pornography, as well as violent images and videos of people cutting symbols and names into their skin.

U.S. Attorney Totten said even after Densmore’s phones were seized in an initial search warrant, he continued to collect similar material.

“It’s frightening that individuals like Mr. Densmore seek access to our children through online platforms to exploit for gratification sexually,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “We must educate and equip our children and parents with the resources to navigate the internet cautiously, thus reducing the risk of child exploitation activities like this from occurring again.”

U.S. Attorney Totten said parents should look for unexpected packages, as members of these networks have

sent children razor blades, sexual devices and other materials to use in creating online content.

The FBI further advised parents and guardians to look for cuts or bruises in unusual patterns, changes in behavior, long sleeves or pants in unusual circumstances, and to monitor online activity.