International Bridge Walk was canceled this year but will return in June 2025

SAULT STE. MARIE — The International Bridge Administration and the chambers of commerce of Sault Ste. Marie Michigan and Ontario on Friday announced the next International Bridge Walk will take place Saturday, June 28, 2025.

This year’s walk, which had been slated for June 29, was canceled due to inclement weather.

“We deeply regret the cancellation of the 2024 walk,” said International Bridge general director Peter Petainen. “But with heavy rains and a number of thunderstorms in the area, we acted out of an abundance of caution to put the safety of participants first.”

Sault Michigan Chamber director Tony Haller and Sault Ontario interim CEO Don Mitchell expressed thanks to everyone who worked to prepare for the bridge walk this year.

“I want to say how impressed I was with the turnout for the bridge walk in spite of the inclement weather,” Mitchell said. “Thanks, everyone, and I hope to see you all next year at International Bridge Walk 2025.”

Planning is already under way for next year’s walk. To keep up on developments, check www.facebook.com/ssmbridgewalk.







