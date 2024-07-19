Haley’s Hot Takes: Billy Ray Cyrus, Adele, and more!

Billy Ray Cyrus has been granted the emergency motion to freeze the use of his credit cards from his estranged ex-wife. In court documents, it was shown that his ex-wife, Firerose has been using Cyrus’ business cards for her benefit.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to fight. Back in 2016, it is alleged that Pitt was physically assaulting to Jolie and verbally violent to their kids on a private flight. Jolie wants third part communications included in the case while Pitt believes it is unnecessary. Pitt was never charged or arrested for this event.

Adele has announced that she is taking a big break after her Las Vegas residency. She told reporters that there are no plans for new music but she wants to work more creative projects.

Advertisement

Nielson reports that a record number of people watch T.V. through streaming last month. It was also reported that Disney+, Netflix, Tubi, and MAX saw the most growth.

The trailer for the movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is now out! This movie is the sequel to the 1988 office hit “Beetlejuice”. In the new movie, Winona Ryder is reprising her role with Tim Burton also coming back to direct. Returning cast also includes Catherin O’Hara and Michael Keaton, with Jenna Ortega joining the cast as Ryder’s daughter.

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!