Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden hosts Free Family Fun Thursday

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden on Thursday held Free Family Thursday, where people learned about composting, among other things.

Kids had the opportunity to learn about the importance of composting, how to compost and even got to play with some worms. There also were activity stations and a butterfly release.

Sarah Kuschell, executive director of Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden, says, “When kids have a hands-on experience with things like soil and compost, those seeds are planted to build healthy futures. When we learn about the life cycle of a butterfly, it helps us sort of have more of an intimate relationship with that insect.”

The event is from 6 to 7 p.m. weekly, with a new theme each week.