OTSEGO COUNTY — Troopers said a GFL garbage truck was traveling west on Schuss Lane near Conifer Trail in Bagley Township when it went off the road and hit a tree.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old man from Kalkaska unresponsive. Troopers administered CPR until EMS arrived on scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries. Michigan State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.