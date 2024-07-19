DNR seeks public input on Hartwick Pines State Park planning

Those interested in long‐term planning for Hartwick Pines State Park in Crawford County are invited to a Michigan Department of Natural Resources‐hosted public meeting 6‐7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

It’s an opportunity for people to learn about the new draft Phase 2 general management plan, proposed improvements and planning process, followed by time for feedback and questions with DNR staff.

The meeting will take place at the Hartwick Pines Visitor Center , located at 2833 Monarch Drive, Grayling, inside the park.

The DNR uses general management plans to define long‐rang planning and management strategies that protect the resources of state parks, while addressing recreation and education needs and opportunities.

This 9,752‐acre park, easily accessed from I-75, is named for its 49 acres of majestic, old-growth pine forest and the family that gifted the land to create the park. It is home to four small lakes, a modern campground, two undeveloped boating access sites, a rustic cabin, picnic areas and 21 miles of trails, including the accessible, 1.25-mile, paved Old Growth Forest Trail.

The Hartwick Pines Visitor Center immerses visitors in the story of one of Michigan’s last stands of old-growth pine forest, and the Hartwick Pines Logging Museum brings the state’s 19th-century logging era to life.

A copy of the draft plan and a public input survey – open through Aug. 16 – are available on the project website for those who can’t attend the meeting. Find links at Michigan.gov/HartwickPines .

Comments and questions about the park, draft plan and meeting also can be shared via email with DNR Parks and Recreation Division land specialist Matt Lincoln at LincolnM@Michigan.gov .