Sault Ste. Marie Police add bike patrols downtown thanks to grant

SAULT STE. MARIE — On Thursday, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department announced a new way to patrol and interact with the public downtown.

Four full-time officers will be on bike patrol in addition to their regular vehicle patrol duties. Each officer recently completed a rigorous 32-hour police mountain bike training course at Oakland Community College.

Grant funding helped the department purchase two new bikes and a bike rack. Additional grant funding will help pay for the officers’ work hours.

Advertisement

“We believe that this is going to increase the ability to interact with the community and talk to business owners, talk to the public...in the downtown area and residential areas – just have more of a one-on-one engagement with our community,” said Chief Wes Bierling.

You’ll see bike patrols in Sault Ste. Marie through the summer and fall months.