Reed City city-wide yard sale to feature over 70 houses

REED CITY — A city-wide yard sale in Reed City will kick off July 19 for residents looking to get rid of items and those looking to find some hidden gem items.

Most sales at the city-wide sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or later on July 19-21, with some sales beginning July 18.

The event includes over 70 participating houses across the three-day yard sale extravaganza.

“Join us for a weekend of treasure hunting, bargain shopping and community fun in Reed City,” the event’s flyer reads.

The event is sponsored in part by the Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce, which assisted in the creation of the map to help attendees explore participating homes.

The chamber shared some tips on how to best enjoy exploring the yard sales, including reminders to bring cash, wear comfortable shoes, stay hydrated, carry a tote bag and check the weather before heading out.

For more information on the yard sale and to see a digital map of participating houses, visit www.reedcitychamber.com/registration.