Michigan unemployment rate advances in June

LANSING – Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent during June, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Employment receded by 9,000 over the month, while unemployment rose by 8,000, resulting in an essentially unchanged workforce in June.

”Michigan’s unemployment rate increased for the first time in 2024 and matched the U.S. rate of 4.1 percent,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “The labor force and payroll jobs remained stable in June.”

The national unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.1 percent during June, matching Michigan’s jobless rate. Over the year, the U.S. unemployment rate rose by half a percentage point. The statewide rate advanced by 0.4 percentage points since June 2023.

Labor force trends and highlights

After four months with the jobless rate being at 3.9 percent, Michigan’s rate rose during June, matching the national rate for the third time in 2024.

Michigan’s total workforce was unchanged over the month, while the national labor force level edged up by 0.2 percent.

The statewide employment total rose by 0.4 percent over the year, while employment in the U.S. advanced by 0.1 percent since June 2023.

Michigan’s 2024 second quarter average jobless rate of 3.9 percent was unchanged since the first quarter of 2024.

The June statewide labor force participation rate was stable at 62.3 percent for the fourth consecutive month. Michigan’s employment-population ratio decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 59.8 percent during June.

Industry employment trends and highlights