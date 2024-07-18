Mackinac Never Sweats to take on the Rochester Grangers in vintage baseball matchup

MACKINAC ISLAND — Ever seen a vintage “base ball” matchup on Mackinac Island? Now’s your chance to mark your calendars.

The Fort Mackinac Never Sweats take on the Rochester Grangers in a match of vintage “base ball” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the old ball field behind Fort Mackinac.

The vintage game showcases the game of “base ball” as it was meant to be played— barehanded and by gentlemen’s rules. The players will also play using 1880s “base ball” terminology. The game will be presented by Mary’s Bistro Draught House.

Phil “Pops” Porter, a former Mackinac State Historic Parks director and the co-founder and shortstop of the current Never Sweats said vintage baseball games began in 2003 as a special event with the Summer of Sports and that numerous museums around Michigan took part in.

“We played a game of vintage base ball not knowing it would become an annual tradition,” Porter said. “It is a fan favorite and really enjoyed by the staff and local residents that participate. It’s a fun way to share another chapter of Fort Mackinac’s really interesting part of history.”

Guests will get the opportunity to learn an old-fashioned cheer, watch players fined for smoking cigars on the field and enjoy a good old-fashioned rivalry.

Cost to the game is by donation and a small set of bleachers will be arranged for the game, and guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to the match. The game will also be livestreamed by 9&10 News.

The Grand Hotel will offer concessions, and Never Sweat merchandise will be available. The music will be provided by the Straits Area Concert Band.

Baseball cards offered free of charge will be available of Never Sweats players on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Porter said the history of the vintage game in Michigan is rich.

“The soldiers really did play base ball on the field out there and teams throughout Michigan,” Porter said.

Currently used by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts across Michigan, since 1934 the field was originally utilized by Fort Mackinac soldiers dating back to the 1870s, who continued to develop the field until the fort closed in 1895. Local residents and summer workers played baseball at the “fort ball grounds” throughout the 20th century.

For more information on the event visit www.mackinacparks.com.