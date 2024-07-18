Looking for a summer escape? Crystal Mountain offers value packages for every interest

For Ben Brandstatter, Crystal Mountain holds such a cherished place in his family’s memories, he and his three siblings and parents bought a condo at the resort to enjoy it year-round.

It’s the place where he learned to ski as a kid in the mid-90s and where he now spends every Father’s Day with his dad, brother and uncles, golfing both courses, the Mountain Ridge and the Betsie Valley. He celebrated his father’s 60th birthday at Crystal Mountain as well as his bachelor party and his brother-in-law’s, too. And just before the birth of his second child, he and his wife spent their “baby moon” at Crystal Mountain.

“It’s a place that just facilitates the opportunity for memories,” said Brandstatter, who lives in Traverse City and grew up in Niles.

“I think that is the single reason I come back here often,” he said. “There are so many things to do, no matter the season. My kids are 6 and 3, and they’ve both learned to ski here. In the summer, there’s golf, the pool, the spa and so much more. One year, my sister gave my dad and my oldest brother and I a ‘Mountain Man Package’ at the spa, where we got massages and enjoyed a beer afterward. It’s just a great place to spend time as a family.”

One of Northern Michigan’s best-kept secrets is a resort designed not just for a family getaway, but also couples time, golf vacations, girls’ weekends, and team-building excursions.

And with special offers throughout the summer — including golf and spa packages, “hot lodging dates,” holiday rates, senior and military discounts, and group rates — there’s something to meet every interest and budget at this four-season resort, Crystal Mountain, located in the heart of Benzie County.

“Whether you’re coming here solo to enjoy a weekend of golf or with your partner, family or a whole group of people, Crystal Mountain offers a wide variety of activities in an area that is known for its summer recreation adventures,” said Brittney Primeau, director of communications for Crystal Mountain.

Set within a 1,500-acre property with a town village-like setting, Crystal Mountain offers continuous summer activity amid breathtaking views. Everything guests need for a home-away-from-home experience is available onsite, from dining, grocery and shopping options to live entertainment, bicycling (with bicycles available to rent) and hiking, swimming and more.

Here are five of the biggest draws to a Crystal Mountain summer resort experience.

Got a heart for golfing? Crystal Mountain has you covered. Home to the Michigan PGA Women’s Open Tournament for more than 20 years, Crystal Mountain boasts two 18-hole championship golf courses, each with a unique setting. “You’ll notice significant elevation changes on the Mountain Ridge course, which is carved into the side of the ski hill,” Primeau said. “The cart paths wind through the trees and up the mountain, and there are vistas overlooking Betsie Valley at the highest points of the course. It’s truly a pure northern Michigan golf experience.”

Meanwhile, the Betsie Valley course, which used to be known for its narrow and challenging fairways, has been renovated to open up fairway space. “There are ponds and wildflowers throughout the course. It’s really peaceful,” Primeau said. “The first nine holes have a meadow-like feel and the back nine takes it up a notch beginning with a large hill on hole ten. It’s a course that speaks to a lot of different golfers, whether they’re playing the whole course or just nine holes. And it’s a great course to walk, too!”

Crystal Mountain offers golf instruction onsite, including women’s-only classes and lessons for individuals and groups. Find out more.

Enjoy a taste of adventure on your terms. New this summer at Crystal Mountain: the Crystal Bungee Trampoline, where up to four people can jump at once. Each experience lasts five minutes, including time to harness, and reservations are recommended. Looking for more time to explore the trampoline? Purchase Crystal Mountain’s new activity action pack, which includes disc golf, bike rentals, unlimited jumps on the new Bungee Trampoline, and unlimited rides on the new dual Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide: two 1,600-foot slides featuring banks, turns and tunnels as you speed down the mountain.

Looking for a great place to swim? Crystal Mountain’s 4,200-square-foot pool features a zero-depth entry pool, aquatic playground, water basketball, and three lap lanes as well as an outdoor hot tub. After hours, adults can rent the outdoor hot tub for a private, no-splash-zone experience.

Indulge in a unique spa experience. Crystal Spa is currently ranked No. 3 spa in the Midwest by Spas of America, and in years previous has held the No. 1 spot for Michigan. Its full menu includes skin care, massages, body treatments and nail services, with promotions and special packages offered throughout the summer. There are even 90-minute “Spa After Hours” encounters, offering private access to all the spa amenities — infrared saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms, relaxation lounge and outdoor hot tub — for up to four adults. Also available: “Two for Tuesdays” spa specials. Buy one $40, two-hour Spa Amenity Access and receive free access for a second person, every Tuesday.

Enjoy a great dining experience without leaving the resort. In addition to classic summer-near-the-pool fare like pizza and subs, you’ll find cocktails with a mountaintop view at Level4 Lounge, located at the Inn at Crystal Mountain. There you can soak in the sun or lounge under the lights with a stunning view of the accent gardens of Barr Park down below while listening to live music. You’ll also find family dining with Scottish flair at The Thistle, serving lunch and dinner. Or enjoy a meal at The Wild Tomato, known for its kid-friendly atmosphere and new outdoor patio. View all of Crystal Mountain’s dining options.

Take in the sights of northern Michigan. From the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, with its towering dunes, secluded beaches and awe-inspiring sunsets, to the Michigan Legacy Art Park, featuring more than 50 sculptures, poetry stones and an outdoor amphitheater, there is much to explore during the summer months. “Even if you’ve been to the art park in fall or winter, it looks different in every season,” Primeau said. “It’s a whole new experience to see the art in a truly different light. And speaking of new, there’s a new 15-foot, steel sculpture called ‘Gateway to Black Eden’ that is worth venturing to the back of the park for.”

Other popular nearby activities include canoeing, kayaking and tubing on the nearby Platte River. Brandstatter recommends Iron Fish Distillery, a family and pet-friendly distillery with indoor and outdoor drinking and dining year-round.

“For us, Crystal Mountain has just continued to be a place where we find ourselves going because we enjoy what Crystal has to offer, and it’s within such close proximity to all these places that are so much fun, too,” he said. “It really creates the opportunity for a fantastic experience.”

Find out more at CrystalMountain.com.