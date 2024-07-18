Lane closure for work on I-75 bridge over Carp River begins Monday in Mackinac County

NEWBERRY — Work on the I-75 bridge over the Carp River in Mackinac County will begin Monday, July 22, as part of a $2 million Michigan Department of Transportation investment to rebuild three bridges in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

At the I-75 bridge, work will require a single-lane closure of northbound I-75. Traffic will be restricted to a 12-foot maximum width and a speed reduction will be in place through the work area.

The project also involves repairing the M-123 overpass at I-75 and the M-134 bridge over the Pine River in Mackinac County. Work includes epoxy overlay, deck patching, joint replacement, structure patching, railing repairs, beam, substructure, surface sealer, and approach work. This project includes a five-year epoxy bridge deck overlay performance warranty. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 24 jobs.

Work on the M-134 bridge started in April and is nearing completion. All three bridges are expected to be completed by November.

This work will extend the service life of the existing bridges to maintain safe roadways for all users.