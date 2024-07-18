Federal agencies, local leaders talk community improvement at two-day event

SAULT STE. MARIE — Several federal agencies gathered at Kewadin Casino to talk about improving funding and programs in the Eastern U.P.

The two-day event, “Linking UP,” included speakers from organizations like the Treasury Department and USDA Rural Development. The goal was brainstorm ways to bring resources like clean energy, workforce development, transportation, broadband and clean water up north.

While it only lasts two days, the event took five months to organize. In small and large group sessions, local dignitaries got information on how to bring federal funding to their communities.

“We are hoping that we can get those answers today [on] how can we move forward to make this a better place to live. What do we have to do? These are the people that can help us figure out how to do that,” said Linda Hoath, Soo Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director.

The event ends Friday afternoon with a final discussion to create an action plan for the area.