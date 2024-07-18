Explore with Eric: The legendary Tasty Treat in Lake City

LAKE CITY — No visit to Missaukee County would be complete without paying a visit to a staple of the Lake City community, Tasty Treat, home of the largest cones in the north.

On a hot summer day, nothing beats their delicious ice cream, but what many visitors may not realize is the staff at Tasty Treat, from the owner to the cashier, are perfect examples of what makes Northern Michigan such a special place to call home.

From the moment you arrive to the second you walk out with your choice of chill, the team at Tasty Treat have one goal - to bring a smile to your face. This customer-centric approach is unfortunately lacking in many businesses today, but not at Tasty Treat, which explains their numerous awards and 76 years of servicing the Missaukee and surrounding communities.

For residents and visitors alike, Tasty Treat is well known for their ice cream rather that be one of their signature sundaes or the King Cone, a WHOPPING 6 scoop cone. But what many may not know (and absolutely should!) is that Tasty Treat also offers a wide variety of delicious food from burgers to wraps to a plethora of specialty items like fried pickles, battered cauliflower and spicy cheese balls.

I can personally attest that the mushroom swiss burger is FANTASTIC and by far one of the best I have had in Northern Michigan.

But this is just scratching the service of what is offered at Tasty Treat and why this humble eatery is a celebrated landmark in Missaukee County.

You would be remise if you pass through Lake City without paying owner Andy and his amazing staff a visit, you are sure to leave with some delicious ice cream, maybe one of their famous burgers, and always a big smile. For more information and to plan you trip out to experience the joy for yourself, visit the Tasty Treat website.