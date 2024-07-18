Bill Shepler, co-founder of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, dies at 92

Bill Shepler, co-founder and captain of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, died at 92 years old.

In a post, Shepler’s Ferry said “Bill’s dedication and passion for connecting people to the beauty of Mackinac Island created unforgettable memories for countless guests. His legacy of service, leadership, and community spirit will forever be a part of our lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shepler family and friends during this difficult time.”

“Rest in peace, Captain Bill. You will be deeply missed.”