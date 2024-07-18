Behind the scenes with Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine

Our Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher mixes things up a bit and takes us behind the scenes with some of the team from Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine.

The magazine is put out each month by an incredibly talented group of individuals. And while I’m sure many of you look forward to the new issue each month, you might not realize the depth of work that goes into each story that comes alive on each page you read. So, Rachel spent the day with a couple of the Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine team members, Allison Acosta and Carly Simpson to show you all of the hard work that goes into it.

They took a road trip to show you how they go about choosing the stories they write about and what content to highlight.



