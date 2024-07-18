988 crisis amasses over 88k answered calls in Michigan in 2022

MICHIGAN — In 2022, more than 88,000 calls have been answered through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline among Michigan residents.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recognizing the past year’s success since launching the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state in 2022.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is a 24/7 toll-free nationwide hotline made up of a network of local call centers across the country that confidentially provide compassionate care for behavioral health issues or any other kind of emotional distress.

The hotline accepts calls from anyone who needs support for suicidal ideation or concern for a loved one, mental health and substance use crises.

Michigan’s 988 Lifeline receives as many as 9,000 calls per month, according to director Elizabeth Hertel.

“The dedicated staff who answer these urgent calls are well-trained to help and connect those experiencing crisis with support and resources,” Hertel said. “Over 1.5 million adults in Michigan currently have a mental health condition, and strengthening crisis care and mental health services continues to be a top priority for MDHHS. We encourage anyone experiencing a crisis, whether personally or one of their family members, to use this resource whenever needed.”

According to 988 Lifeline data, representatives spent approximately 19,000 hours on the phone with Michigan residents and the mitten state had the quickest speed to answer calls at an average of 17 seconds.

More than 48% of callers had high or overwhelming stress at the beginning of a call, which was reduced to 12% by the end of the call after speaking with a 988 specialist.

The 988 Lifeline connects callers to behavioral health services, resources, referrals to follow-up care and has support for concerns including mental health-related distress, thoughts of suicide, substance abuse crisis, emotional distress, help finding a behavioral health resource and calling on concerns on behalf of a loved one.

Additionally, there are specialized services available for veterans, LGBTQIA+ individuals and other groups available by selecting the corresponding option on the call menu.

Crisis center calling services are available in English and Spanish, plus Language Line Solutions provides translation services in more than 250 additional languages. Text and chat are currently available in English only.

For more information on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline visit www.988lifeline.org.