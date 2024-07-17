Update On State Budget at Grand Traverse County Commissioner Meeting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY - An update on the State Budget at Today’s Grand Traverse County Commission Meeting. The 103rd District State Representative Betsy Coffia presented commissioners with plans on the State’s 82.5 billion dollar budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

That funding was passed on June 27th in Lansing. Representative Coffia’s main focuses were on the State’s Housing Crisis, Voter Participation and Medicaid Services.

She says, “Proud to say that all four of those bills have passed the House with strong bipartisan support. One or two of them even got unanimous support, which I was very happy about. Finally, my office constituent work by the numbers to date since I started in January 2023, my team and I have tried to say really engage the district. I’ve taken over a thousand meetings with constituents and stakeholders. We’ve helped over 68,000 constituents with casework, everything from there dealing with a state agency.”

The budget goes into effect October 1st .