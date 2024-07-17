Tip leads to Muskegon man’s arrest for dealing cocaine and fentanyl, troopers say

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — On Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Traverse City Post received a tip that a suspicious vehicle dropped off a man at an apartment on Glen Drive in Garfield Township.

The tipster reported several vehicles and pedestrians visited the apartment, stayed for a very short duration, then left the area. Troopers conducted a rapid investigation were able to obtain enough probable cause to obtain two search warrants for the residence.

The search warrant was executed shortly after midnight this morning. Troopers discovered evidence of narcotics trafficking inside.

A 30-year-old Muskegon man was arrested on two counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Both are 20-year felonies. More charges are expected to follow.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office who provided support during the execution of the search warrants.