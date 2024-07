Kevin’s Law, or assisted outpatient treatment, helps provide protection and care for individuals whose mental illness has temporarily impaired their judgment about the need for treatment.

The law allows a court to order assisted outpatient treatment for adults with mental illness in the state of Michigan.

On this week’s MI Healthy Mind, you’ll meet three experts who will discuss mental illness in the criminal justice system.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.