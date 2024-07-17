Ludington woman pleads no contest to child abuse for November 2022 incident

Tara Treesh, 36, of Ludington, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to one count of Second-Degree Child Abuse, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Treesh’s plea accompanies an agreement extended by the Court for 20 months to 10 years’ incarceration. Treesh was charged in November of 2022 with one count each of Second-Degree Child Abuse, Maintaining a Drug House, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

In December of 2021, Treesh brought her unresponsive 2-year-old child to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, the child was required to be transferred by helicopter to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for intensive care and surgery.

Advertisement

While Treesh claimed the child may have fallen from his crib, a pediatric specialist indicated the injuries were not consistent with that type of fall. Treesh has since terminated her parental rights.

”Every child deserves to grow up in a loving, caring household, free from fear of abuse and trauma,” Nessel said. “Swift medical attention and legal actions have ensured that the child in this case is now in a safe environment. It is my hope that he can now begin the long process of healing and thrive. My department will continue to pursue justice for children who suffer from such inexcusable harm.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24 in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court in Mason County.