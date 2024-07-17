‘FunFest,’ Evart’s dulcimer festival, returns for the 50th year

EVART — The Original Dulcimer Players Club presents the 50th annual acoustic instrument festival called FunFest.

Traditionally known as the Evart Dulcimer Festival, you’ll find a variety of talented musicians plucking, strumming and singing their hearts out.

Boasting about 30 stage performances and 200 workshops over the three days, there’s no shortage of fun.

Advertisement

“There’s something for everyone. If you love traditional music or you love old time music, or you love acoustic music, this is a great place to be. You can hear all sorts of things, bluegrass, old time Celtic, and sometimes you’ll hear people singing pop tunes as well,” said Brian Burchett, dulcimer club president.

The festival is Thursday to Saturday, July 18 to 20, at the Osceola County Fairgrounds.