Upcoming & New Additions to the Village of Honor

BENZIE COUNTY - The Village of Honor is hoping to raise $50,000 for Maley Park if they reach their goal they will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Bill Ward, The Village of Honor President says, “This is a popular picnic spot for people in the area. There are many more children coming to our village and immediate area. We want to get kids outside playing instead of on video screens all the time, and not only for the community people, but for our visitors.”

With the need for more funds there are different events like a Cornhole Tournament and a Car Show where the proceeds will go back to the playground.

Advertisement

Ward said, “We have soft commitments for 15 or $20,000 from some of the area businesses, and we’re looking to raise the rest from individual donations or businesses.”

With the playground project in the beginning stages, another started back in June.

The Honor Farmers Market, which runs Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. which gives people from around Benzie County the chance to come grab local produce or goods.

Ward explains, “We have more fresh produce being offered than ever before, which is an asset, fresh baked goods, things of that nature. It gives some of the artists and artisans an outlet for their products.”

Advertisement

Having access to fresh local produce and products is one thing, but access to community is another.

Julie Bensinger, Market Manager says, “I think we’ve been able to help people that that maybe wanted to start some type of a small business or, you know, had a great idea of something that they thought maybe people would like and people have been able to come out and start their small businesses.”

Opportunities for new beginnings or hobbies can happen not only at the Farmers Market, but also at the new Platte River Park. With the help of Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and other donors a new addition was added to Benzie County about a month ago.

Ward says, “We’ve just developed a 52-acre plot bordering on our property and it’s actually Intel, Homestead Township…We have a kayak launch there can be a great picnic grounds. We have, of course, the Blueberry Patch River access was one of the primary reasons there’s fishing platforms and they’re boarding a boardwalk, building a boardwalk observation deck now will be completed.”

Advertisement

There’s a lot to do and learn at Platte River Park, Wednesday from 1p.m. to 3p.m. you can go to there to learn about the property and its natural features.

Click Here if you want to donate to the Playground for Maley Park.