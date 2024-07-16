State Street closed for water line replacement Wednesday to Thursday

TRAVERSE CITY — Motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and residents should be aware that Team Elmer’s, in coordination with the City of Traverse City Water/Wastewater Maintenance Division, will be closing State Street from Hope Street to 723 State Street for the Water Service Line Replacement Project on Wednesday, July 17.

The work within the roadway is anticipated to be completed by end of day on Thursday, July 18.

In addition to the street closure, the sidewalk on the north side of State Street will be closed. The sidewalk on the south side of the street will remain open.

The work will generate dust and noise, and may cause disruptions to pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular traffic. Appropriate signage will be in place, and access to all homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.

If possible, please use alternate routes avoiding this area to reduce congestion, delay, and promote worker safety.

You can learn more about the Water Service Replacement Line Project on the City’s website.