Over 1 million vehicles stolen in 2023 nationally

LANSING — In 2023, over 1 million vehicle thefts were reported nationally and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is offering tips to maintain automotive security.

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month which aims to highlight the severity of motor vehicle theft and provide consumers with preventive measures to protect their vehicles.

The NHSA estimates that a vehicle was stolen every 32 seconds in 2023. Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar crime, costing automotive owners more than $8 billion per year.

The Automobile Theft Prevention Authority’s executive director Chris Baldwin said there are various steps to take to bolster your safety and security.

“We want vehicle owners to know there are precautions they can take to reduce the risk of auto theft,” Baldwin said. “Something as simple as always locking your car and not leaving the keys inside (increases) the chances that those looking for an easy theft will move along.”

Additional tips to reduce being a victim of vehicle theft include:

Park in well-lit areas;

Close and lock all windows and doors when parked;

Keep valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk;

Do not leave keys in a vehicle;

Do not leave the area while a vehicle is running;

If your manufacturer does not provide an anti-theft system, consider purchasing extra layers of protection for your vehicle; and

Consider being current with a vehicle manufacturer’s subscription-based communications, emergency services and remote diagnostics systems.

For more information regarding Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, please visit: www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle-safety/vehicle-theft-prevention

