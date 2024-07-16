MSP Houghton Lake Post reopens missing person cold case from the ‘80s

ROSCOMMON — The MSP Houghton Lake Post is reopening a missing person cold case.

Cassandra Durham and her boyfriend left Maryland in 1987 to visit the Roscommon area. They were believed to be driving a 1980 Honda Civic station wagon.

Troopers said they drove through Ohio on the way, and stopped at Cedar Point. The Honda allegedly broke down somewhere around Detroit, and the boyfriend bought a new car, an Oldsmobile Cutlass.

The boyfriend claimed they both returned to Maryland, but Cassandra’s father said she never made it home.

To provide or request additional information, please contact: D/Sgt. Brett Nichols, 989-422-5103, NicholsB2@michigan.gov or FBI ViCAP, 800-634-4097, vicap@fbi.gov