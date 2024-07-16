Manton to host 'Hometown Heroes" event in August

MANTON -- The community will soon be showing their appreciation for those who served our country, so now is a good time to mark your calendars.

Next month, several community organizations in Manton will be hosting their first ever ‘Hometown Heroes Day’ at Manton Rotary Park.

Organizers say it’s a great chance for vets to share comradery, show their military pride and have a chance to visit the Manton Veterans Memorial Museum.

They do have one special request for those who attend, “We encourage people to wear something from their unit. Like a hat or a patch or something, so you can be distinguished by what unit you were in,” said Manton Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Shelly Emery

The ‘Hometown Heroes’ event will be held Sunday, August 11, from 10am to 3pm at the Manton Rotary Park. There will be a lunch provided.

For more information, veterans and their families can reach out to the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce (231-824-4158) or the Manton Rotary Club (231-878-0638).