Explore with Eric: Cardinal Creations Quilt Shop

Eric Brazeal
07-16-2024 at 04:40:18 PM EDT

This week I kick off two weeks exploring around Missaukee county by paying a visit to the beloved local business, Cardinal Creations Quilt Shop. What makes this place so special is not just the fact that this is the largest quilt specialty shop that I have ever seen, but because the owners & operators take a great deal of pride in both their store and their community.

Cardinal Creations Quilt Shop is also taking part in the Michigan Shop Hop, a program that gives residents and visitors alike the ability to visit over 80 quilt shops across the state.

As you visit each location you are provided a fabric square that will be able to be incorporated into a quilt commemorating your adventures.

For more information on the Michigan Shop Hop and to plan your visit, head over to the Cardinal Creations Quilt Shop website.

