Executive order to reorganize, reduce ‘redundancy’ in Michigan government boards

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an executive order reorganizing Michigan’s boards, councils, and committees.

The order will work to minimize overlap and redundancy in 26 of the more than 250 boards that currently serve Michigan. Many boards no longer serve their original purpose, with some having fulfilled their purpose, unnecessarily expanded their scope, or duplicated the work of other boards.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD)

The work of the Large Carnivore Breeding Advisory Committee will be integrated into the day-to-day work of MDARD, preserving these important perspectives.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

The order will reduce certain seats on the Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission which represent duplicative perspectives. The board will maintain the perspectives of the general public and organizations that focus on lead exposure advocacy.

Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO)

To promote consistency in the composition of the state’s multicultural commissions, both the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission and the Black Leadership Advisory Council will each have 15 members. Seats that are currently vacant on the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission will sunset. For the Black Leadership Advisory Council, the perspective of the environmental sector will be combined with the perspectives for health and wellness.

The Growing Michigan Together Council will sunset because its mandate has been fulfilled. This group has submitted its reports and completed all work. Governor Whitmer is grateful for their contributions and looks forward to using the report to inform future policymaking.

Through a change to legal status, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Michigan Arts & Culture Council will be able to make streamlined funding decisions.

The Statewide Housing Partnership will be extended until 9/30/2027.

Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA)

The order will broaden the perspectives represented on the Barrier Free Design Board. Now, at least four members with any physical limitations, rather than specifically enumerated disabilities, will serve on the Board; at least one of those members must use a wheelchair, allowing for greater and more nuanced representation.

The Board of Barber Examiners will eliminate the requirement for a “journeyman barber,” converting to another licensed barber seat. This change is necessary because the “journeyman barber” license no longer exists in Michigan.

The Board of Boiler Rules and Board of Mechanical Rules will be combined into a single board. Practically, the executive order will broaden the Board of Mechanical rules by adding boiler worker perspectives, while maintaining important technical perspectives from the mechanical trades. This combination will ensure the efficiency and productivity of both entities doing this important work.

The Electrical Administrative Board will be reduced to a smaller number, removing one currently vacant general public seat.

The Manufactured Housing Commission will increase the number of resident perspectives by replacing the financial institutions seat with a residential one. This will give residents more representation on the commission.

The Michigan Board of Acupuncture will be reduced to six acupuncturists, two physicians, and three members of the general public.

The order will remove one general public seat that had expired on the Michigan Board of Optometry and will replace the seat with an optometrist, increasing the professional representation of this board.

The Michigan Board of Speech Language Pathology will be reduced. The order will also remove specialty requirements for speech pathologists to allow for a wider range of representation among speech professionals.

The Residential Builders’ and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors’ Board will require possession of a general contracting license, rather than a specified trade license (e.g. residential builder, maintenance, and alteration contractor). This change allows for more flexibility and better representation as any licensee under the board may now serve.

The Ski Area Safety Board will eliminate the Board of Tourism seat that no longer exists, officially aligning this Board with its status quo.

The requirement of having ten years of plumbing experience to serve on the State Plumbing Board will be removed, allowing a greater diversity of perspectives to be represented on this Board.

The State Survey and Remonumentation Commission will be abolished as its work can be accomplished by the Board of Professional Surveyors.

Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB)

The Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System Board will adjust “first-class school district” language to “largest in the state,” as no school district meets the technical definition of a first-class district. This change will lead to better representation in policymaking decisions regarding Michigan’s school districts.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Taskforce will sunset as drone technology has advanced past the practical purpose of this board. Instead, MDOT will assume policy responsibilities for this sector.

Treasury

Term limits will be placed on the Chair and Vice Chair seats of the Michigan Education Trust Board of Directors. This corrects an unnecessary hierarchy within the Board, ensuring the board perspectives are subject to the same terms.