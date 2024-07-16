Skip to Main
Check out these local festivals and events across Northern Michigan in July

Olivia Fellows
07-16-2024
MICHIGAN — A variety of engaging events will be available to explore in local cities and towns in Northern Michigan this month.

See a full lineup of local summer events across the state below:

CADILLAC

Cadillac Music Festival (July 18-20)

  • Hosted at Cadillac City Park with events including a book sale, Candyland fun run, farmer’s market, artisan market, a variety of live performances, Taste of Cadillac foods, an art fair and more
  • Full daily events schedule can be found HERE
  • Contact for more information: 231-775-0657

CHARLEVOIX

Charlevoix Venetian Festival (July 20-27)

  • Events include a variety of outdoor sports, live music, aquapalooza beach party, Venetian merchandise vendors, a farmer’s market, free kids’ movies, fireworks, a parade and much more
  • Full daily event schedule can be found HERE.
  • Contact for more information: info@venetianfestival.com or 231-547-3872

BALDWIN

Troutarama Festival (July 24-27)

  • Events include amusement rides and games, live music and karaoke, a 5k walk/run, a grand parade and more.
  • Full daily events schedule can be found HERE.
  • Contact for more information: info@troutarama.com or 231-745-4688

REMUS

Remus Heritage Days (July 19-21)

  • Events include a hospitality tent, vendors, horseshoes, parade, food trucks, quilt show, softball tournaments, truck/tractor pulls, kids games and car shows
  • Full daily events schedule can be found HERE
  • Contact for more information: remusheritageday@gmail.com

EVART

Original Dulcimer Players Club Funfest (July 18-20)

  • Events include live music, educational opportunities on dulcimers of all kinds, drum-making, open jams and more
  • Full daily events schedule available HERE
  • Contact for more information: secretary@originaldulcimerplayers.com

BEAVER ISLAND

Beaver Island Music Festival (July 18-20)

  • Features performances from artists including Heat Above, Nathan & Jessie, Ben Steer, Kyle Brown & the Human Condition, Lynn & the Moonshine Runners, Smilo & The Ghost, Carver Commodore, Dave & Kristie, The Legal Immigrants and more
  • Full daily events schedule can be found HERE
  • Contact for more information: beaverislandmusicfest@gmail.com or 231-330-9945

FARWELL

Lumberjack Days (July 19-20)

  • Events include a car show, skillet toss, chicken chuckin’, train rides, bubble dance party, 5k walk/run, farmer’s market and more
  • Full daily events schedule can be found HERE
  • Contact for more information: adrian@villageoffarwell.org or 989-588-9926

PRUDENVILLE

Houghton Lake Blues Festival (July 19-20)

  • Features performances from artists including Lynn Callihan, Papa Kiska and Blue Vortex, Brian Curran, The Samuel James Pursuit, Bleau Otis Band and Larry McCray
  • Full daily schedule can be found HERE
  • Contact for more information: 586-634-6376

ALPENA

Michigan Brown Trout Festival (July 19-28)

  • Events include live music performances, cornhole tournament, Veteran’s Night trivia, car show, wine tasting and more
  • Full daily events schedule can be found HERE
  • Contact for more information: 734-223-0341

BAY HARBOR

Bay Harbor Arts Festival (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20)

  • Events include various live music performances, a children’s tent, a range of artist and merchandise vendors and more
  • Full daily schedule can be found HERE
  • Contact for more information: info@bayharbor.com
