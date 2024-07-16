Check out these local festivals and events across Northern Michigan in July

MICHIGAN — A variety of engaging events will be available to explore in local cities and towns in Northern Michigan this month.

See a full lineup of local summer events across the state below:

CADILLAC

Cadillac Music Festival (July 18-20)

Hosted at Cadillac City Park with events including a book sale, Candyland fun run, farmer’s market, artisan market, a variety of live performances, Taste of Cadillac foods, an art fair and more

Full daily events schedule can be found HERE

Contact for more information: 231-775-0657

CHARLEVOIX

Charlevoix Venetian Festival (July 20-27)

Events include a variety of outdoor sports, live music, aquapalooza beach party, Venetian merchandise vendors, a farmer’s market, free kids’ movies, fireworks, a parade and much more

Full daily event schedule can be found HERE.

Contact for more information: info@venetianfestival.com or 231-547-3872

BALDWIN

Troutarama Festival (July 24-27)

Events include amusement rides and games, live music and karaoke, a 5k walk/run, a grand parade and more.

Full daily events schedule can be found HERE.

Contact for more information: info@troutarama.com or 231-745-4688

REMUS

Remus Heritage Days (July 19-21)

Events include a hospitality tent, vendors, horseshoes, parade, food trucks, quilt show, softball tournaments, truck/tractor pulls, kids games and car shows

Full daily events schedule can be found HERE

Contact for more information: remusheritageday@gmail.com

EVART

Original Dulcimer Players Club Funfest (July 18-20)

Events include live music, educational opportunities on dulcimers of all kinds, drum-making, open jams and more

Full daily events schedule available HERE

Contact for more information: secretary@originaldulcimerplayers.com

BEAVER ISLAND

Beaver Island Music Festival (July 18-20)

Features performances from artists including Heat Above, Nathan & Jessie, Ben Steer, Kyle Brown & the Human Condition, Lynn & the Moonshine Runners, Smilo & The Ghost, Carver Commodore, Dave & Kristie, The Legal Immigrants and more

Full daily events schedule can be found HERE

Contact for more information: beaverislandmusicfest@gmail.com or 231-330-9945

FARWELL

Lumberjack Days (July 19-20)

Events include a car show, skillet toss, chicken chuckin’, train rides, bubble dance party, 5k walk/run, farmer’s market and more

Full daily events schedule can be found HERE

Contact for more information: adrian@villageoffarwell.org or 989-588-9926

PRUDENVILLE

Houghton Lake Blues Festival (July 19-20)

Features performances from artists including Lynn Callihan, Papa Kiska and Blue Vortex, Brian Curran, The Samuel James Pursuit, Bleau Otis Band and Larry McCray

Full daily schedule can be found HERE

Contact for more information: 586-634-6376

ALPENA

Michigan Brown Trout Festival (July 19-28)

Events include live music performances, cornhole tournament, Veteran’s Night trivia, car show, wine tasting and more

Full daily events schedule can be found HERE

Contact for more information: 734-223-0341

BAY HARBOR

Bay Harbor Arts Festival (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20)