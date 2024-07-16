Benzie County Celebrates Rural Transit Day

BENZIE COUNTY - Today is Rural Transit Day which celebrates the services of rural transit. Without rural transit many would not be able to get to places within their own community.

Benzie County celebrated the day with a Rural Transit Day Event in Benzonia. The event featured different organizations including the Girls Scouts, Benzie County Animal Control, food truck and more. The event was there to reflect on the importance of what rural transit does for the Benzie County community.

Jessica Carland, Benzie Bus Executive Director says, “Rural transit is an essential service in Benzie County. We have lots of seniors and persons with disabilities that would be homebound were it not for our curb to curb demand response services. So we’re just here to sort of let everybody know that we’re out in the community.”

Benzie County rural transit is known as Benzie Bus. They are a curb to curb service with 24 vehicles with connections into Traverse City and Manistee.