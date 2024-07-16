Annual Lumberjack Festival returns to Farwell this weekend

FARWELL — The Farwell community is gearing up for their annual Lumberjack Festival.

For more than 20 years ago, the festival has drawn thousands to the area for the weekend. A car show, farmer’s market, contests and food are just a few things to check out.

If chicken chucking doesn’t perk your interest, the Great Lakes Timber Show should bring you in. They perform three times a day to show skills in log rolling, ax throwing and even chainsaw competitions.

Advertisement

Another important aspect of the festival is the nod to Farwell’s history.

“It definitely pays homage to our heritage here in Farwell. We had the old mill. We have the mill pond and the Tobacco River that runs right through Farwell. So it really plays into our history here in Farwell. And just being a lumber community, it’s just an absolute blast everywhere you go,” said Rachael Humphrey, Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

The festival takes place Friday and Saturday, July 19 to 20.