Adopt A Pet: A sweet boy named Finnegan

Today we welcome back one of my favorite guests, Finnegan from the Cherryland Humane Society. Finnegan or “Finn” as he is affectionately known around the shelter, is a gentle soul who is affectionate and incredibly friendly.

Finn is one incredibly smart guy, already knowing the commands of Sit, Down, and Come. Although he gets very excited when it is time for a walk, he has learned patience through mat training and working on his leash manners with his fosters.

Not convinced that Finnegan is the bestest boy around and a perfect fit for your family? Well this handsome boys adoption also includes a consultation to make sure it is the right fit, additional training, AND help transitioning to his forever home with a certified personal trainer!

Are you ready to welcome a new members of the family? Visit the Cherryland Humane Society website for more information on Finnegan and other adorable adoptables.