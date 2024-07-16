76th Annual Au Sable River Canoe Marathon

Join 910 Media Group and our sponsors - G&R Lawn Services, Tru-Visionscapes, Two River Deli, and Rolling Oak Brewing Co. - for streaming coverage of the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon as we bring the excitement of the race running start in Grayling.

Coverage will start Saturday night with a full segment highlighting the history of the race followed by a lineup and running start at 9pm. You can watch 9&10 News sports coverage and live streams in the On Demand Section of 9&10News.com, The 9&10 News YouTube channel, and on ZEAM: 9&10 News Plus.

You can visit the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon website for race details, past race results, and more at https://www.ausablecanoemarathon.org/. Thanks again to our sponsors for making this coverage possible.

